David Ennis Loyd, 77 Born May 28, 1941 Died April 30, 2019 David was born at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in Los Angeles. He grew up in North Hollywood where he graduated from High School in 1959. David attended UCLA 1959 to graduation in 1963. He was a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity As president in 1962. David went on to serve in the Army 1963-1965 and 2 more years in reserves.

David worked as a recruiter and traveled for UCLA in the early 1970's in 1976 he obtained his Real Estate License. In 1978 he earned his Brokers license, which allowed him enjoy a 40 year career 35 of those years in the Santa Clarita Valley.

He loved reading, crossword puzzles and most of all his UCLA Bruins!

David is survived by his Sister Marilyn Smith of Simi Valley Nieces, Melissa Smith, and great niece Allison Pagliano of Ventura Niece Kellie Smith Nephews, Steven Smith and Erik Smith of Simi Valley and His entire Real Estate Family!



A Celebration of life will take place Saturday June 1, 2019 10:30 am 20880 Centre Point Parkway (Cedar Hall) Santa Clarita, Ca. 91350. Memorial donations can be made to the SCV Senior Center Read More Listen to Obituary