

Dr. David Lloyd West of Santa Clarita, California passed away peacefully at home, on October 3, 2020. David was born in 1944 to the late Lloyd and Helen West in Southgate California.



He attended Downey High School followed by Long Beach State University where he received both his B.S. and M.S. degrees in the biological sciences. He then went on to receive his Ph.D. in developmental biology from Northeastern University in Boston.



He married Hillary Hosmer in 1976 and was blessed with two daughters: Meredith West Hauge, currently living and teaching at an international school in Malaysia with her family, and Kendra West, currently living and working in Seattle, Washington.



Dave devoted his life to science and the pursuit of knowledge; studying biology, microscopy and advanced scientific instrumentation. As a researcher and professor, Dave passed on his knowledge and love of life to countless students at Sangamon State University in Springfield, Illinois. After achieving tenure, David went on to pursue a career in scientific instrument sales and training for Thermo Fisher Scientific where his personality, humor and love of scientific investigation enhanced his ability to speak science in many languages as he traveled around the world.



David is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Lindquist and is also survived by son-in-law Patrick and two grandsons Edward and Hunter Hauge.



