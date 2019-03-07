It is with heavy heart that we are sad to announce that David (Dave) Plummer has passed in a Texas hospital on Saturday, October 20, 2018. David was born in M i d d l e t o n , Ohio on October 12, 1955, the son of the late Richard Albert Plummer and Betty Lou Stone. Dave graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1973 and Pierce College. He enlisted in the Air Force as a Fireman and raised his family in Valencia, CA and in Longview, TX. David was a happy go lucky guy who loved to laugh and have fun. He loved being a father/grandpa and he enjoyed being "Coach Dave" for the Hart Baseball Pony League and the AYSO Region 46 Soccer League.

Dave is survived by his sons, Jason David Plummer (Los Angeles) and Bryan Davis Plummer (San Diego), his loving wife Denise Plummer (Longview, TX), sisters Linda Plummer (Mt Orab, Ohio) and Debby(and Dave) Landers (Cincinnati, Ohio) and brothers John (and Susan) Plummer (Camarillo, CA) and Doug Plummer (San Diego). David is also survived by stepchildren Zachary Buie (Salt Lake City), Kati Buie (Longview, TX), granddaughter Ellie Grace Ochoa (Longview, TX), as well as many extended family members and his first wife Jana Davis Plummer (Lake Havasu City, AZ).

David put up a fight in ICU with COPD for almost two weeks, but COPD and the complications associated with this disease were relentless. He turned 63 on October 12, 2018.

Military Funeral Honors will be at the Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd. in Riverside, CA at 12:30 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019. Read More Listen to Obituary