The oldest of 11 children, Delia's parents moved to California when she was 9 years old where throughout her life she lived in the Los Angeles area, Glendale, the San Fernando Valley and for the last 26 years, Canyon Country.



Delia worked at Singer Librascope (which later became Lockheed Martin) in Glendale, CA from the time she was 17 years old and retired at age 60, 43 years later. She became an avid skier after joining the Librascope Ski Club the "Libraskiers" and Dee loved Mammoth!!! After retiring, she was able to stay home and spoil her grandchildren, and because of her love of children, she opened an in home childcare for several years called Albert Daycare.



She was also a sports nut who screamed out loud for the Dodgers, fell asleep to Chick Hearn's voice on the radio, went on a date to the last Cassius Clay fight (before he became Mohammed Ali) and was at the first Super Bowl Game in 1966.

Delia is survived by her three children, Yvonne, James and Yvette, her 4 grandchildren, Sean, Shannon, Brandon and Nicole, 3 sisters, 1 brother and many nephews and nieces.



There will be a mass for Delia at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Canyon Country, CA. on Friday October 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID, mass will be outside with limited attendance. Please email the family if you will be attending mass at

