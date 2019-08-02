|
Dennis passed away on July 2, 2019 in Mission Hills, California. Dennis was born on July 16, 1946 in Newhall, living the first years of his life in Castaic. He moved to Newhall in his teens, living the rest of his life there. He attended Wm. S. Hart High School and graduated in 1964. Dennis worked 20 years for Ferguson Plumbing, retiring in 1998.
Dennis is survived by his beloved partner of 25 years, Barbara Rogers, his sister Linda McDowell and her husband Mike McDowell, his sister Terri Dickeson and Gary Ormonde, his son Dean Bowen and daughter Phyllis Cooper, stepson Ryan Rogers, nieces Andi Maxwell and Codie Ramsey, nephew Josh Denton, and many other cousins and family members. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Belva Dickeson. Dennis was an avid hunter and fishermen for most of his life.Some of his most favorite memories are with the Cordova's on their ranch, and the hunting trips to Utah with them and his aunt and uncle, Johnny and Susie Sheeler. He loved everything about the outdoors. He was a good natured man who was blessed with a great sense of humor. He loved his family and friends greatly and his presence will be forever missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019 at 1pm at the Friendly Valley Clubhouse Auditorium, 19345 Avenue of the Oaks, Newhall, CA.
"Lord, I love the great outdoors, enjoying this great world of Yours, Thank you for the fields and streams, because they're every hunter's dream."