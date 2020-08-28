Dennis John Kogan, 76, a resident of Canyon Country for 42 years, passed away on August 13, 2020. He was born in 1943 in Virginia.

A hardworking and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Dennis showered his family with love, wisdom, and knowledge. Valuing relationships above all else, Dennis appreciated nothing more than simply passing the time talking with his family and friends. Always smiling, Dennis approached life with optimism and gratitude. He found humor in everything and enjoyed telling jokes and causing those around him to smile and laugh along with him. Friendly and outgoing, Dennis was the epitome of a gentleman who treated everyone with kindness and respect.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Trina Mitchell (John) of CA and Lori Stoll (Ed) of CA; his grandson, Brandon Mitchell of OR; his granddaughters, Brooke Mitchell of CA and Bailey Stoll of CA; his sister, Janis Carl (Dave) of FL. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Janice Kogan and his parents John and Helen Kogan of Florida.

A viewing will be held 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Eternal Valley Mortuary, 23287 North Sierra Highway, Newhall, CA 91321. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Eternal Valley.

Dennis will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



