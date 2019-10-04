|
Dennis Robert Collier passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of September 15, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1959 to Irene and Dennis Collier in San Diego, California. Dennis and his wife Sue were married for 31 years. They had three children, Jessica, Kevin, and Christopher. Family was the most important focus of his life.
He shared his love of dirt bikes, snow/water skiing, scuba diving, hiking and camping with them. He truly relished the time he spent with them. He was an active participant in all of the activities his children were involved in. Dennis was a dedicated son. He took care of his parents in the later part of their lives. While undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer, he tended to his ailing father until he passed. Upon his father's passing, he welcomed his mother, Irene, into his home. Dennis cared for her for five years until she passed in July of 2018. Family and friends were welcomed into Dennis's home for varying lengths of time. He was always willing to help those in times of need. He was a kind soul who selflessly helped others whenever he could. He made his corner of the world a brighter, kinder place to be. He was a gentle friend to all.
Despite the physical challenges as a result of his cancer treatment, Dennis never let go of his zest for life. He was camping in the desert with his son, Kevin, and treasured friends when he passed. He continued doing what he loved until the end.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Irene, and daughter Jessica Brooke. It is a comfort to know they are now reunited.
Dennis is survived by his wife Sue, their sons, Kevin and Christopher, siblings, Christopher, Mike, Theresa, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Rosary/Visitation will take place Sunday, October 6th at 11:00am San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery in the Chapel. 11160 Stranwood Ave, Mission Hills, CA 91345
The funeral will take place Monday, October 7th at 12:00 noon. Mission San Fernando Rey de Espana, 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd., Mission Hills, CA 91345
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to help fund the Dennis Collier Memorial Well. This water will honor Dennis's life by bringing water, life, and hope to a rural community in Uganda, Africa. To donate on line: Www.wellsoflife.org, please make your donation in the name of Dennis Collier Memorial Well. Checks can be sent directly to: Wells of Life, Inc. 200 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine, California 92618. Please notate on checks: Dennis Collier Memorial Well.