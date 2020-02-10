|
|
On Saturday the 1st of February the world lost one of it's brightest lights. Diane touched the hearts of everyone she met and we are all better people for having had her as a part of our lives. She was a loving and devoted wife of 40 years to her husband Kevin Kinney, a nurturing mother to her son Jim Kinney and wife Lisa Kinney, but most importantly to her the best Grammy in the world to her wonderful granddaughters Reagan and Harper Kinney. The girls will "always be her sunshine" and she will forever "love them to the moon and back". Diane's family Sharlene Scheid Philbrook (mother) Rick Scheid (brother) and Dawn Mihall (sister) are left behind with an empty place in their heart but no doubt Diane will find a way to fill that space with happy memories of their times together soon enough. Family was a concept that Diane stretched to the limits. Her "Family" included most everyone she knew and she held a very special place in her heart for countless "sons, daughters, and grandkids". She gave a gift of caring to all of them was so grateful for the love she received in return. Services: Viewing and Visitation Monday 2/10/2020 5:00-7:00 PM Rosary Monday 2/10/2020 7:00 PM Utter McKinley Mortuary 11071 Columbus Ave. Mission hills, CA 91345 Funeral Mass Tuesday 2/11/2020 10:30 AM San Fernando Mission Rey de Espana 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd. Mission Hills, CA 91345 *Please park in San Fernando Mission Cemetery Burial to Follow San Fernando Mission Cemetery 11160 Stranwood Ave.
Mission Hills, CA 91345