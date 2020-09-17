Dolores Freifeld passed away in Santa Clarita, California, on August 27, 2020, at the age of 91. Valuing family and life-long friends above all else, she was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Her family and friends adored her for her positive attitude, her loyalty, and her quirky sense of humor.



Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Dolores moved at age five to Los Angeles. Shortly after graduating from Los Angeles High School, she met the love of her life, Daniel Freifeld, at-of all places-Dolores Drive-In Restaurant. Dan and Dolores were married in 1950. While Dan co-owned a wholesale distributor of children's clothing and infant accessories, Dolores maintained their home. Together they raised two sons, Richard and Mark. After retiring from his business, Dan served two one-year terms on the Los Angeles County Grand Jury. Dan passed away in 2009.



Dolores's interests included fashion, decorating, ceramics, golf, travel, and movies. She especially loved attending family events. Ever ready to provide support and encouragement, Dolores was known for generously sharing her favorite bits of philosophy and always prompting a laugh.



Dolores is survived by her son Richard Freifeld (Sarah); daughter-in-law Julia Freifeld (son Mark Freifeld z"l); grandchildren Jeremy Freifeld (Jennifer), Emily Kotecki (James), Aaron Freifeld, Elizabeth Freifeld, and David Freifeld; great-grandchildren Noah Freifeld, Max Kotecki, Elise Freifeld, and Maya Kotecki; sister Virginia Sandler; and nieces Leslie Moffett and Patricia Sandler.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store