Donald Herbert Hauenstein Jr. passed away on April 7, 2020 after a brief illness complicated by Alzheimer's disease. He was 77, and a long term resident of Santa Clarita.
Don was born in Canton, Ohio on December 29, 1942 to Donald Herbert and Mary Hauenstein of Massillon, Ohio.
As a young man, Don spent four years in the Air Force with time at Lackland Air Force Base, and Adana, Turkey as a PAFSC in Electronics communications and Crypto Systems Equipment Repairman. After his discharge from the Air Force, he went on to graduate from Ohio State School of Engineering. He lived and raised his family in Houston, Texas for many years. After moving to California, he completed an MBA in Business while working in Ventura and living in Oxnard. In the early eighties, he took a position as Director of Manufacturing Engineering with HR Textron in Santa Clarita. Finally, in 1990 he started his own business, "Abacus Computers". He was proud of his business, and enjoyed being his own boss. Don was happy to serve the people of Santa Clarita for twenty-five years.
Don and Carol met at a dance at the Ranch House Inn in 1987. They bonded quickly over shared interests such as dancing, love of outdoors, nature, travel, and love of family and friends. They were married May 28, 1988.
Don loved parties, especially in their back yard. He loved holidays, beautiful sunsets, and fires in the fireplace. He loved their home, and enjoyed showing people the view.
He enjoyed photography and stamp collecting, good food, good movies, and cooking while enjoying a nice glass of wine. He was a good neighbor and helper. He and Carol attended the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall.
He is survived by Carol, his wife of thirty two years, son Carlos Hauenstein (Kirsten) of Texas, daughter Marissa Hauenstein of Texas and stepdaughter Jennifer Pon (Brian) of San Francisco. He felt joy with his grandchildren: Kyndell (Ceontre) Shelton, Kelsey Cartwright, and Robert Pon. He missed seeing his first great grandchild Kamari Rae Shelton who was born June 23, 2020. He was predeceased by his sister Sharon Harwig, and survived by two brothers: Dennis (Jennifer) and John Hauenstein of Ohio.
We miss you, Don, and you are forever in our hearts.
Tribute Donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association on line: act.alz.org
Or
First Presbyterian Church of Newhall 24317 N. Newhall Ave. Newhall, California 91321
Published in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 31, 2020.