Donna Gayle Jackson, age 80, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on November 16, 1938 in Jamestown, NY. Donna moved to Southern California in 1965 with her husband, Bob, and their children. Her love and passion for Nascar and her dogs will always be remembered. Her selflessness for her family will never be forgotten. Donna retired from HR Textron in 2002 where she worked as a hydraulics assembler in the aerospace industry. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Welty and her sons, Scott Rhodes and Robert Jackson Jr. She leaves behind four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that will miss her dearly. She will now be able to join her husband, Bob, who passed away in 2017 and their youngest son, Randall, who passed away in 1974.

A viewing will be held 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, 23287 Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321.

Funeral Service is at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26th. A reception will follow at the Mint Canyon Moose Lodge, 18000 Sierra Hwy, Canyon Country, CA 91351 Read More Listen to Obituary