Dorothie was born in Portland, Maine to Ruth and Otis Barter on

November 2, 1930. She was the youngest of four Barter kids: Forest, Herb and Otis. In her teenage years she was an avid skier and usually the foil of her older brothers' practical jokes. She married WWII Veteran and Harvard graduate Kenneth Robinson in 1949, becoming the first "here's to you Mrs. Robinson." The newlyweds went west to Southern California after having their first child, Ruthie. Soon after, Betsy and Patti were born in La La Land where all three sisters became successful film and TV actors in their youthful years, shepherded by Dorothie. Patti, Betsy and Ruthie had credits like The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The New Interns and The Wonderful World of Brothers Grimm. Their son Tim came along later… with zero acting ability and also the foil of his older sisters' jokes.



Dorothie went solo in the mid-sixties and was ahead of her time as a female owning her own business, Purdie's Flower Shop located in Hollywood Cemetery, now known as Hollywood Forever. Dorothie loved telling stories of the legendary flower shop clientele: Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Mrs. Nelson Eddy, and Carol Burnett, to name a few.



In 1967, "Dottie Dimples" married the "Hollywood Cowboy," James Crescenti, and they combined both their floral businesses and their families. James' kids – Nina, Phyllis, and Eugene (Jim) – combined with Dorothie's clan to form the Crescenti Family real-life "Brady Bunch".



The late sixties brought the new family to Valencia where the dynamic duo of Dorothie and Jim were legendary in the early days of the community, throwing must-attend dinner parties in their home. They set the tone that everyone was family and always welcome. Jim was an active Rotarian and Dorothie proudly raised funds for the new hospital.



The couple retired young, leaving Valencia and hitting the road to see America. Dorothie and Jim traveled the country full time in their fifth-wheel trailer for most of the 1980s. These were some of their own best times together along with their kids and many grandkids. They finally settled in dusty Apache Junction, Arizona where her mother, the much-loved Ruth "hot lips" Barter aka Grammie, would spend much time with her and Jim. Never the homebody, Dorothie went looking for a part-time job in her new town. With her many years of experience in both business and raising a family she quickly found herself managing the local Burger King and a staff of teenagers that called her Mom.



However, Maine was always home to Dorothie and she visited often. She relished those times with her brother Forest and his wife Doris, along with her nephews Jimmy, David, Bruce, and Danny. She loved all her Maine-iac relatives as well as those famous Maine lobster rolls and Italian sandwiches.



In her later years and after a move to Hemet, California, to be closer to family, Dorothie discovered God's game of bingo. Especially after losing her beloved Jim in 1999, she spent most Thursday mornings in "church" …or rather Catholic church bingo. She even had her own VIP parking spot at Morongo Casino and loved organizing regular big bus trips to Laughlin with her friends.



The past three years with the help of her loving and dedicated care angels (Buddy, Judi and Mai) at Affectionate Homes for the Elderly, Dorothie returned to her Baptist roots of reading scripture and singing hymns. Music was always part of Dorothie's life, and her favorites ranged from Elvis to Jim Reeves and from Vince Gill to Lady Gaga. Judi told us that right before mom took her last breath, a big smile came over her face and she passed peacefully joining Jim for a dance in heaven.



Dorothie was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her daughters Ruthie, Betsy and Phyllis, and her brothers, Otis, Forest and Herbert. She is survived by her daughters, Nina Crescenti and Patti Crescenti (Doug Lumley), her sons Jim Crescenti (Shirley) and Tim Crescenti (Colleen), her twenty-one grandchildren, and her nineteen great- and great-great-grandchildren. Dorothie's ashes will be placed with her husband Jim at the Riverside Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Riverside, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store