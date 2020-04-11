|
|
Dorothy Evelyn Grade died of natural causes on February 27th, 2020 at Henry Mayo Medical Center in Santa Clarita, CA surrounded by friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Norman, and her grandson, Shane. Dorothy entered this world on March 20, 1928 into the caring arms of her father, Arthur Brinkmeyer, and her mother, Ann Née Wolfe. After graduating from North Hollywood High School, she earned an Associates of Arts degree from Los Angeles City College, and completed her formal education with a Bachelor's degree in Business from Woodbury College in Los Angeles.
Dorothy met her lifetime love, Glenn Grade, by accident at a holiday decorating event at St. Paul's First Lutheran Church in North Hollywood. Glenn and Dorothy were subsequently united in Holy Matrimony at St. Paul's on August 4, 1951 initiating a blessed 68 year marriage! They had two sons, Brian and Cameron, who were a source of great pride to Glenn and Dorothy throughout their lives. She rarely mentioned her sons without saying what they did for a living (doctor and chiropractor respectively), so proud of their accomplishments, and the fact they had dedicated their lives to helping people.
Glenn and Dorothy made their home first in the San Fernando Valley. After 15 years of GI bill housing, they relocated to Santa Clarita in 1970. There Dorothy found employment as the administrative assistant to the director of Henry Mayo Hospital, a position she retained for 22 years, retiring in 1993.
Dorothy was an active member of St. Paul's First Evangelical Lutheran Church essentially all her life, attending since she was just 2 years old. She remained an active member of the congregation until recently, when health concerns forced her to remain at home. She was a living connection to the spirit that founded the congregation, and she instilled a sense of absolute confidence in Christ Jesus to all who worshipped there.
Dorothy is survived by her husband Glenn, her sons Brian and Cameron, and her grandchildren Chelsea, Austin, and Chandler.
Dorothy and Glenn's marriage was a true success based upon a shared Christian faith and principles. She will truly be missed by her family and many friends, but we rejoice that she was brought to her Lords's Word, and faithfully grew and flourished in the Christian faith.
We also rejoice that she now rests in the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ, and we wait patiently to see her again on the great day of Resurrection.
Funeral services were held at St. Paul's First Lutheran Church on March 14, 2020