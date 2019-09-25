|
|
Dorothy Mary (Vincent) Tucker, 98 ½ a Valencia, California resident since November 1998 passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after a brief illness at her home.
She was born in Camden, New Jersey on January 26, 1921 the daughter of George Vincent and Mary (Doroszka) Vincent. She was one of six children, (Edward, Leonard, Raymond, Mary and Richard). With the exception of Mary all have preceded her in death.
She married Benjamin William Tucker in New Jersey on July 24, 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years on October 25, 1988. Together they had six children, Dorothy, Benjamin, George, William, Thomas and Raymond. At the time of her death she had 13 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of her life will occur at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Valencia, California.
Dorothy will be buried next to her loving husband in Salinas, California at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Many thanks to all of the nurses, caregivers, and friends who cared for our mother in her last days.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to and Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.