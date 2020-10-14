1/1
EDWIN SCHUYLER "ED" MURDOCK
1939-2020
Edwin Murdock of Fallbrook and former long-time resident of the Santa Clarita Valley was promoted to Heaven on September 16th at the age of 81.

Murdock, born in Springfield, MA, on Sept. 12, 1939, worked as a custodian, teacher, counselor and administrator in the Wm. S. Hart Union High School District for 38 years. He was a graduate of Hart High School and of CSUN, (BA/MA). Murdock also worked as a printer's devil and photographer at the Newhall Signal.

A member of the Gideons, Murdock was also active in local churches as a gospel singer and song leader. He also volunteered at the Fallbrook Hospital Hospice and as a tennis instructor for the handicapped as well as a musical troubadour in local rest homes.

He leaves his blessed wife of 58 years, Joetta; three children: Jill Robinson (Glenn) of San Juan Capistrano, Karen Prater of Pasadena and Schuyler Murdock (Jill) of Hendersonville, TN; also nine grandchildren: Lindsay Bodwell (Tanner), Taylor Holdgrafer (Garry), Kaitlyn Nicholson (Sam), Sean Prater, Christopher Prater, Lauren Prater, Emily Murdock, Austin Murdock (Summer) and Tanner Murdock; and three great-grandchildren: Abigail Bodwell, Madison Bodwell and Evelyn Holdgrafer.

Published in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
