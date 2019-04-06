Betty Moeller, age 85, was born March 27, 1934 and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019.



She is survived by her husband a week shy of 63 years, Donald and 1 son, 4 daughters, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



Betty was an angel on earth. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to faith and family. After raising her children she started her career teaching young children. Betty lived a beautiful caring and giving life.

Though she is going to be missed, we are grateful for the time we had with her.



Services will be held at OLPH: Rosary- Friday, April 12, 2019 at 8:00PM

Mass- Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 6:30PM Reception to follow in the Parish Hall



In lieu of flowers, Betty's request is donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please make check to the CF Foundation and mail it to Miles for Maddie, P.O. Box 5029 Ventura, CA 93005