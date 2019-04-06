Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
OLPH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
OLPH
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J Moeller


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth J Moeller Obituary
Betty Moeller, age 85, was born March 27, 1934 and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019.

She is survived by her husband a week shy of 63 years, Donald and 1 son, 4 daughters, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Betty was an angel on earth. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend. She dedicated her life to faith and family. After raising her children she started her career teaching young children. Betty lived a beautiful caring and giving life.
Though she is going to be missed, we are grateful for the time we had with her.

Services will be held at OLPH: Rosary- Friday, April 12, 2019 at 8:00PM
Mass- Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 6:30PM Reception to follow in the Parish Hall

In lieu of flowers, Betty's request is donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please make check to the CF Foundation and mail it to Miles for Maddie, P.O. Box 5029 Ventura, CA 93005
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.