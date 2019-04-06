Services Memorial service 11:00 AM Eternal Valley Cemetery, Little Chapel Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Haskell Shifferd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn D Haskell Shifferd

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Evelyn passed away peacefully at home with family around her on March 24, 2019. Born on Feb. 3, 1922 in Green Forest Arkansas, she was the fourth of six children. Her surviving sibling, an only sister, Maxine Bartz is of Grand Junction, CO.

Evelyn came to California with her family at about 5 years of age. Most of the early years were in the King City area where she met her husband C. Darrell Haskell, Sr. In 1947 they and their two children at the time, moved from King City to Newhall to be near other Haskell family members. The then family of five moved to Fairbanks AK in the late fifties for a couple of years, returning to California to live in Laguna Beach. Later, Evelyn and her younger Daughter lived in Los Altos, CA. In 1965, while she lived in Los Altos, Evelyn met and married John Shifferd, father of two grown children. Evelyn and John moved back to Newhall in 1968. They enjoyed their home with its unique history and looks at the top of 8th Street. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings and her grandchildren while they were young and lived in Newhall. She went to the Presbyterian Church down the hill and was active in her Church Circle. Evelyn continued to live in Newhall until 2005 when she moved to Camarillo to be with her daughter and son-in-law. Evelyn worked for Safeway Stores in various capacities before retiring as Executive District Secretary to the District Manager in Northern California. A previous job included working for Alaska Airlines in Fairbanks, AK where she met several prominent people such as Richard Nixon and a son of Charles Lindberg, but she was most proud of her role as Mother and Grandmother.

Evelyn is preceded in death by former husband C. Darrell Haskell Sr., husband John

Shifferd and son C. Darrell Haskell, Jr. She is survived by Daughter Sharon Haskell Morrison, Daughter Janet Haskell Younce (Richard), Daughter Jean Shifferd Grabner, son Chuck Shifferd, eight Grandchildren and twelve Great Grandchildren. She was a loving and gracious lady. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and loved ones.

Memorial Service will be held at the Eternal Valley Cemetery, Little Chapel at 11:00AM Monday, April 8, 2019. Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries