Faith Ann Ortega, aged 61, of Santa Clarita, CA went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019.
Faith was born in Columbus, OH on August 15, 1957, the first born to Richard and Mary Peters. She graduated from Salem High School in Salem, NH where she grew up.
Faith was married to the love of her life, Robert Ortega, on June 10, 1984 in Yosemite, CA. They were married 35 wonderful years. Faith worked as a legal secretary for a boutique law firm in Beverly Hills, CA until shortly after the birth of her third child. Her family was her greatest passion and she was at her happiest when she had all of her children and grandchildren together. She loved the Lord and was a very active volunteer and pivotal member of her church.
Faith is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Matthew, Joshua, Rachel, and Hannah; grandchildren, Sophie, Makennah, Levi, Asher, Elijah, Phillip, and Priscilla; her brother, Richard Jr.; and her nephews, Richard III and Joseph.
Faith was a loyal wife, the most loving mother, and the most caring friend to all. She will be loved endlessly and missed greatly until we see are able to see her again.
To celebrate her life, we will have a service on Friday, August 9th at 1:00 pm at Eternal Valley Mortuary 23287 North Sierra Hwy, Newhall, CA 91321