Frances Adele Apolito, age 87, of Santa Clarita, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Santa Clarita.

Visitation will be 10:30 am and funeral service at 11:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 with the Reverend Monsignor Tim Nichols of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, officiating. A reception will be immediately following at the church hall. Burial Service will be held at 3:00 pm at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in the Garden of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Frances Adele Apolito was born in Chicago, Illinois to Oreste and Angelina De Grandis on November 8, 1931. She attended Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn, New York. She married Fred Joseph Apolito on November 7, 1953 at Saint Patricks Catholic Church in North Hollywood, California. Frances was a stay at home wife and mother until 1970. She then went to work for the Wm. S. Hart High School District, and then as the Administrative Assistant for the Counseling Department at College of The Canyons for 12 years.

Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, reading, and writing. In 1989, she wrote a column for The Signal Newspaper, and in 1996, she received the Editor's Choice Award for Outstanding Achievement in Poetry presented by The National Library of Poetry. Frances was always there for anyone who needed her. Frances is survived by her spouse, Fred Joseph Apolito, her children, AnnMarie Pino, Terri Gibbs, Barbara Apolito, Lorraine Apolito, Francesca Apolito, Fredrick Apolito and his wife Angelica, Raelea Apolito, her brother, Pete De Grandis and his wife Susan, her grandchildren, Christina LaGabed, Tiffany Phillips, Justin Gibbs, Leanna Gibbs, Jordan McKimmey, Travis Kimble, Blake Barnes, Arielle Apolito, Diego Apolito, great-grandchildren, Kylie Norwood, Jake Norwood, Elijah Phillips, Sarah Phillips, Camille LaGabed, Melanie LaGabed, Michael Schatzberg, Olivia Schatzberg & Harley Perez.

Frances was preceded in death by her sister, Nora De Biase, and her granddaughter, Jamie-Lynn Kelley Norwood. Frances also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and cousins. The Apolito family would like to thank everyone for all of the flowers, cards and kind words these past few weeks. We appreciate you all very much.