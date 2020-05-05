|
Frances Cruse (Bowers) (Fran, Pudge, Oh Honey) passed away April 6, 2020, at 2:27 pm in Valencia, CA after battling a rare form of cancer. She was such a brave warrior.
Frances was born on January 4, 1937, in Lima, Ohio to Charles Bowers and Helen Burrows. She lived with Mildred and Calvin Workmen and her brother Rick Workman. She attended Sacred Heart High School in Columbus, Ohio.
After moving to California-the place she would call home until her passing-Frances worked for Avis Rent-A-Car for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling the world and shopping 'til she dropped, but the most important thing in her life was her family. She especially enjoyed many visits and reunion trips with all her cousins. Above all, Christmas was her favorite holiday. The Italian traditions-like her famous pasta and meatballs-that she passed on to her daughters will carry on for generations.
Frances had an infectious laugh and supported all that knew her. She had a profound effect on so many lives and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Cruse, McKees Rocks, daughters, Debra Hartrum, Pamela Ryan, Lynda Zivalich, and their families; her brother, Rick Workmen and his family; and countless cousins. Her son Charles (Chip) Gordon preceded her in death. Frances had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She loved her dog Mickey with all her heart.