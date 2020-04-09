|
|
Fred Wooldridge, our be-loved Husband, Father, Grand-father, Uncle and Brother, passed away at his Brownsville, CA. home with his wife by his side Saturday March 21st, 2020.He was born March 6th, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky and was the Oldest Brother of three siblings, Ron, Steve and Laura.
He is survived by his wife Linda,daughters Janine, Krissy and Cyndi, his son Brandon, his brothers Ron and Steve, 11 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren with one on the way.
Fred was a longtime resident in Newhall Ca., and moved to the community of Brownsville, CA with his wife in 2003.Fred loved to fly Airplanes, collect classic cars and drive fast boats. He was a brilliant man creating his own inventions to build a successful bullet business, lead reclamation company and his patented rubber trap service that he and his wife ran for over 40 years.
A celebration of life will be held at the Brownsville Ponderosa Community center May 30th, 2020 between 2pm – 6pm. Another celebration of life will be held at Eternal Valley June13th, 2020, 23287 North Sierra Hwy Newhall, CA 91321 (661) 259-0800.
Both Celebrations of Life are dependent upon the lifting of Social Distancing Orders.In lieu of flowers please donate to Autism Speaks.