Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
830 D Street
Marysville, CA 95901
(530) 749-9277
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brownsville Ponderosa Community center
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
Eternal Valley
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Wooldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Wooldridge


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Wooldridge Obituary
Fred Wooldridge, our be-loved Husband, Father, Grand-father, Uncle and Brother, passed away at his Brownsville, CA. home with his wife by his side Saturday March 21st, 2020.He was born March 6th, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky and was the Oldest Brother of three siblings, Ron, Steve and Laura.
He is survived by his wife Linda,daughters Janine, Krissy and Cyndi, his son Brandon, his brothers Ron and Steve, 11 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren with one on the way.
Fred was a longtime resident in Newhall Ca., and moved to the community of Brownsville, CA with his wife in 2003.Fred loved to fly Airplanes, collect classic cars and drive fast boats. He was a brilliant man creating his own inventions to build a successful bullet business, lead reclamation company and his patented rubber trap service that he and his wife ran for over 40 years.
A celebration of life will be held at the Brownsville Ponderosa Community center May 30th, 2020 between 2pm – 6pm. Another celebration of life will be held at Eternal Valley June13th, 2020, 23287 North Sierra Hwy Newhall, CA 91321 (661) 259-0800.
Both Celebrations of Life are dependent upon the lifting of Social Distancing Orders.In lieu of flowers please donate to Autism Speaks.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeside Colonial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -