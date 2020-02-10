|
Gail A. Hesselbrock, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 in Valencia, California. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Gail was preceded in death by George, her beloved husband of 54 years, as well as her infant daughter Karen, brothers Bill, Sawyer, Woodrow, Carson and Charles; Sisters Shirley, Faye, Jenny and Hallie.
Gail is survived by her daughters Kimberley (Bruce) Thomas of Castaic, CA, Pamela (David) Reynolds of Williamsburg, VA, son Glenn Hesselbrock of Valencia, CA, granddaughters Krista (Jeff) Clyde of Knoxville, TN, Brenda Thomas of Knoxville, TN, Danielle Thomas, of Knoxville, TN, great-granddaughter Cadence of Knoxville, TN as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to all of the wonderful health care professionals who treated our mother with care, compassion and kindness over many years. You have our deepest gratitude. Donations may be made in Gail's name to: The .