|
|
Gary Earl Condie passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020, his 76th Birthday, surrounded by family. Gary was born January 1st, 1944 in Preston, Idaho – a New Year's Baby. He was the first of four children born to George Lyman & Florence Petty Condie. Gary was raised in Southeast Idaho, graduating from Snake River High School in 1962. After graduation, Gary left Idaho to attend college at Utah State University. One year later he left the United States to serve a 2 ½ year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany, learning both the German language and a love for the German people. Gary returned to Utah State after his mission where he met Myrna Richardson. They got engaged after one week of dating, married five months later, beginning a journey together that would last the next 52 ½ years.
Shortly after being married, Gary and Myrna transferred to Brigham Young University where Gary earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. Gary's graduation present was the birth of their new baby girl Heather. Gary, Myrna and Heather left Utah for Los Angeles, California where Gary went to work with the international accounting firm, Arthur Andersen & Co. Thus began a storied career which eventually saw Gary leave Arthur Andersen to start his own accounting practice. Gary had the privilege of working with many business partners throughout his career and retired from this life as Chairman of the Board of Condie, Thomas & Harbo, CPAs. Gary received numerous accolades throughout his professional career, including being named one of the Top 30 Accounting Executives in Los Angeles County, as well as one of the Top 25 CPA's in the Greater San Fernando Valley and multiple appearances in the list of the Top 51 Most Influential Individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley. Gary loved Santa Clarita Valley and he and Myrna devoted countless hours to making the community a better place to live. Gary served as Founding Chair of the Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital Foundation, a co-founder of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Foundation as well as member of the Club's Board of Directors and Foundation Board of Directors, including time spent as President. Gary was also a co-founder of the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation and spent time as a member of College of the Canyons Foundation Board of Directors and on the Child and Family Center's Advisory Board. Gary had a unique ability to get others to join in his philanthropic and community efforts and many non-profit organizations in the valley benefitted from his efforts and generosity.
Gary was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His volunteer efforts included time spent as Bishop, then nine years as counselor in the Mission Presidency of the California San Fernando Mission and as a member of the Southern California Public Affairs Council where he has been responsible for organizing the annual Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family Night at Dodger Stadium for the past 17 years. Gary bled Dodger blue and we're certain he's now playing on his own personal field of dreams!
Gary is survived by his wife, Myrna, their daughter Heather (Bryan) Lake, grandsons Chase, Kyle and Dylan Lake, sisters LaPriel (Kay) Wixom, Colleen (Rex) Thomas and LouJean (Mike) Katseanes. Gary is also survived by 15 foster children, along with many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, George Condie, and mother, Florence Condie. Services will be held Wednesday, January 8th, at the Valencia Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 24443 McBean Parkway, Valencia 91355. A public viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club www.scvbgc.org/supporting-the-club/ , Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/giving-opportunities/give-now/ and College of the Canyons Foundation www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/support/. Condolences may be left at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8983092 .