George Edward McKay, Sr. of Santa Clarita, CA died on March 18, 2019 at his home in Santa Clarita. He was 84. He was born on January 9, 1935 in Baltimore, MD.

In 1953 he married Agnes Marie Kiker and together they had 5 children: George Jr., Gary, Donna, Phillip, and Leo. George was a beloved, top Manager at Peoples Drug Stores in Washington, DC and Maryland receiving numerous marketing, management, and net profit awards throughout his career. He dedicated himself to excellence in service to his customers and to his staff. After his retirement on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, he became well known within his community as Santa Claus to countless children to whom he would entertain with Christmas songs played on his harmonica, and to whom he gifted new harmonicas that he carried with him everywhere. George had numerous hobbies, including writing songs, shortwave radio, and ventriloquism.

He will be greatly missed. George is survived by his wife, his five children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will honor him with private services.