After a lifetime of sharing his home and heart with a legion of family, friends, strays, and others who passed through his rustic camp. The Man the Myth the Legend Bill Foster also known as Pop, Wild Bill Foster or just plain ole Foster, with his worn out, much used body gave out Saturday May 18th, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Bill was a mentor, hero, and one who left us with many life lessons one that has taught many "work hard play later" and he was known for giving nicknames to many that will last forever.



Bill is proceeded by his loving wife, Marie, and survived by his 3 daughters, Lindy and son-in-law Ron Hornaday , Alicia "Sissy" son-in-law Dennis Dyer, Missy, 8 Grandchildren, Ronnie "Mac", Candice "Cassie Chassie", Jeremy "Cac", Justin "JD Hog", Jesse "Jesse James the Robber of Sleep", Travis, Christopher and Amanda, and 10 Great Grandchildren.



At the age of 18 Bill joined the US Navy and following his military service he married the love of his life, Marie Ann Coffe and went to work in the muffler business where he eventually owned his own muffler shop, Bill Foster's Muffler Service in Newhall, Ca.



He had a wonderful career in auto racing, becoming a West Coast Legend known as "Wild" Bill Foster, a fan favorite driving the famous #9 white Plymouth. Some of his other favorite things were enjoying his grandchildren at his ranch in Aqua Dulce, fishing in June Lake where he was raised in his early years, telling stories to his family and friends that are priceless now!



He has impacted so many and he will be missed by all, so we will leave you with this saying that he told his daughter near the end of his life that he said best described how he felt;



Happiness….. Is not defined by obtaining everything you want, but by appreciating everything you have. Read More Listen to Obituary