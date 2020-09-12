Gerald C. Walton passed away after a prolonged illness in his Valencia, California home surrounded by family on September 9, 2020.



Jerry was born in Dayton Ohio in 1932 and attended the University of Dayton before being called to military service. He married Helen A. Seth in 1952 while serving in the Air Force at then, Otis Air Force base in Massachusetts. He later served in Japan as an Air Traffic Controller during the Korean War and attained the rank of a Staff Sergeant until his honorable discharge in 1960.



After discharge from the Air Force Jerry became the first African American air traffic controller in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and later became a military liaison officer between the FAA and the military in Washington, D.C. between 1975 and 1977. He transferred to California with the FAA in 1977 and ultimately became the District Director for the Los Angeles region of the FAA where he worked until his retirement in 1988.



He was well regarded professionally and loved by his family. He is survived by his wife Helen as well as his five children, Richard Walton, his wife Rosalind Malveaux Walton, Stephen Walton, and Alison Leland, residents of Houston, Texas, as well as Susan Slakey, her husband Thomas Slakey and Jennifer Walton Boone who reside in California. He also is survived by his 10 grandchildren.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store