A Lifetime Well-Lived in Fifty-One Years
Gregory Dean Jenkins Jr., born on Father's Day, June 16, 1968, passed from this earth on August 29, 2019 at age 51. The news of his passing was met by immense sorrow by both family and friends, thoughts of him leave a void in our lives but joy in our hearts. Over the past four difficult months Greg battled gastric cancer mightily, living what he taught his high school mythology students about Hercules. His life since April has not been easy. He endured many physically daunting experiences. Now he is finally at peace, and we hope he will live forever among the gods on Mount Olympus.
He is survived by wife of 23 years, Jennifer Jenkins, his daughter Mary Jane Jenkins (age 19), and his son Lucas Jenkins (age 17) all of San Jose CA, his father Dr. Gregory Jenkins, mother Michele Jenkins, of Newhall, CA; his sister Lorian and brother in law Andre de Oliveira of Boston, MA. Additionally, he will be missed greatly by his father-in-law Jack Tankersley; his mother-in-law JaneTankersley, of Santa Clara; and his brother in law Jay Tankersley, of Discovery Bay CA.
Maintaining close family relationships was very important to Greg and he leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins who all love him dearly. He nurtured relationships with his friends and neighbors, volunteering his time to assist in handyman projects and sharing his sense of humor through frequent entertaining video texts and messages. We thank those individuals who were the lucky recipients of Greg's laughter provoking vignettes for sharing them with his family.
Greg surrounded himself with music all of his life. As a young teenager he entertained his cousins singing and playing the guitar and banjo. While living in St. Louis, MO with his mom and dad, Greg attended St. Louis High School of the Performing Arts. When the family returned to California in 1983, Greg hosted a Saturday morning music talk program on the local AM radio station in Santa Clarita. In high school and college, he and a friend also had a successful DJ business.
Greg, an alum of College of the Canyons and Santa Barbara City College, transferred to the College of Creative Studies, within the University of California, Santa Barbara. At UCSB, he graduated earning a BA degree in Literature. It was here that Greg also met his future wife, Jennifer. They were together for 29 years. Greg and Jennifer moved to the Bay Area in 1995, where Jennifer worked as an elementary school teacher and Greg worked as a server at two San Jose restaurants, performed with several bands in clubs in and eventually was a stay-home-parent. He composed, sang and produced his own music in a home recording studio he created. Greg played North by Northeast (NXNE) in Toronto, South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, and toured extensively throughout California. He wrote and recorded 209 songs, one of which was played on an episode of the hit TV show "Always Sunny in Philadelphia".
Greg enjoyed creating outdoor sculptures with found objects, such as his grandmother's hand meat grinder. He adored his childhood neighborhood in Newhall, Placerita Canyon (adjacent to Disney Ranch), and spent over a decade recreating this canyon aesthetic within his own San Jose backyard. If he could, he would have turned his home and property into a Disney Ranch movie set. Greg embraced the hobbies of all those in his family. He loved Jennifer's rescued rabbits, including constructing a walk-in hutch, helped her adopt many homeless dogs, and later registered his cherished Shitzu dog Fetty as an emotional support dog. He learned about marching bands with his son Lucas, Greg and Mary Jane shared a love of shopping for vintage clothing and vinyl records; he enjoyed hearing about the science of growing and harvesting wine grapes with his father. Greg was very proud of his mom's dedicated community service as an elected member of the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees and leadership among the California State Community College Trustees.
Over the years, Greg was known for his eclectic fashion. His stylish pocket watches, colorful eyeglasses and Goorin Bros. hats were his staple pieces. He took pride in sewing collectible patches onto his beloved jean jacket. Friends noted that he seemed even more youthful when tooling around in his Dodge Challenger-he called a "midlife crisis" vehicle he loved. He continued to pursue his passion for music, fashion and curriculum planning for his Foothill High School classes throughout his illness.
Greg was fortunate to have the time to forge a close relationship with Mary Jane and Lucas, working in their classrooms for many years as a parent volunteer. He was well-known at Washington Open Elementary School as the roller-skating character "Zero the Hero" who surprised students on the 100th day of school. Greg was proud of his children's accomplishments. He encouraged their creative endeavors such as painting and music. He wholeheartedly supported Lucas in his Yamaha baritone performances at many symphonic and marching band concerts and was proud of Mary Jane's interest in vehicle restoration and mechanics.
As his children progressed in elementary school, Greg resumed his education by earning a K-12 teaching credential at San Jose State University. He worked in variety of schools and grade levels as a substitute teacher. He was hired to teach English at Foothill Continuation High School. As was clear from all of the current and past students, teachers and administrators who spoke at a memorial they hosted on September 4th, Greg had found his calling.
Greg impacted many lives as he taught English, cinema and mythology. He believed in experiential learning and felt his one of his most profound achievements at Foothill was bringing field trips to education. He arranged for his students to be bused to Casa de Fruita for unforgettable experiences at the Renaissance Fair. Another point of pride was his role as the founding publisher and editor of the Foothill High School bi-yearly literary magazine.
Later, his agreement with Google that he incorporate the company-supplied curriculum to teach his students about Alexander Hamilton's contributions to our country, resulted in a field trip and 81 complementary tickets to the musical Hamilton at the San Francisco Orpheum Theater, as well as an opportunity to meet cast members. Greg taught himself the intricacies of technology, assisting the teachers and administrators of Foothill in selecting, purchasing and using audio equipment for the newly renovated Hooper Hall. According to students and staff at Foothill, Greg was the "spark and inspiration" who created innovation at the school.
When Greg was diagnosed with gastric cancer in April, he and all of those who loved him were devastated. His loving wife Jennifer and sister Lorian, an emergency room RN at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston provided calm, loving care and support in the final weeks of his life.
When he finally decided the pain was too intractable and severe, surrounded by his family, in his own bed, listening to the music he loved, Greg died peacefully on the morning of August 29. Greg's family extends our gratitude to all of those individuals who have been there to provide emotional sustenance and to express love to Greg and to all of his family through his illness and the last days of his life.
Gregory Dean Jenkins, Jr. was proud of his Chickasaw heritage. He lived according to the Native American proverb, "When you were born, you cried, and the world rejoiced. Live your life so that when you die the world cries and you rejoice."
A celebration of Greg's life will be held at Foothill High School, 230 Pala Drive, San Jose, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. (Note: Parking in the school lot is limited to 50 spaces)
In lieu of flowers, the family is purchasing a commemorative bench to be installed at Foothill High School in recognition of the thousands of students lives Greg influenced as a teacher. Donations can be made at Greg's "Go Fund Me" page or via information which will be available at the celebration of life.