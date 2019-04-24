|
Gregory Neil MacDonald "MAC", 67, of Santa Clarita was born October 19, 1951 and passed away on April 9, 2019.He is survived by his wife, Debra, sisters Audre and Jennie, mother-in-law Irma, sister-inlaw Lori, brother-in-law Mark, three nieces, two great nieces, two great nephews, and many good friends. He also leaves behind his 'furry kids" Anabelle and Cassie.
Greg owned and operated a business in Santa Clarita for over 20 years in the Pool Industry and is known as POOLMAC. He enjoyed music, boating, and water skiing.
He will be missed and forever in our hearts