Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory MacDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Neil MacDonald


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Neil MacDonald Obituary
Gregory Neil MacDonald "MAC", 67, of Santa Clarita was born October 19, 1951 and passed away on April 9, 2019.He is survived by his wife, Debra, sisters Audre and Jennie, mother-in-law Irma, sister-inlaw Lori, brother-in-law Mark, three nieces, two great nieces, two great nephews, and many good friends. He also leaves behind his 'furry kids" Anabelle and Cassie.
Greg owned and operated a business in Santa Clarita for over 20 years in the Pool Industry and is known as POOLMAC. He enjoyed music, boating, and water skiing.
He will be missed and forever in our hearts
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.