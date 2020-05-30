Gwen passed surrounded by her family. She died quietly and peacefully after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband Bruce, sons Eric and Damon and their spouses Julie and Christi. Gwen's 3 granddaughters Annika, Amanda, and Jenna were her joy and strength. They loved their Grandma immensely.

Her parents, Elmer and Kathryn Thorson, as well as her brother Michael Thorson preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Paulette of Chula Vista, CA and her sister in law, Lezlee Thorson, of Devils Lake, ND along with many cousins and nieces Kayla and Erin, and nephews Ryan and Sean.

Gwen was the backbone of this family, she was the glue that held us all together. When someone needed to know something about family history, she was the source of knowledge. She mothered when necessary, counseled when needed, consoled and empathized when someone was in trouble. She made everyone want to be better people. She was stronger than all of us, our hearts are breaking and we will always remember her and hold our memories with her forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store