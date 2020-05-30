Gwenieth Marie Olson
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwenieth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwen passed surrounded by her family. She died quietly and peacefully after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband Bruce, sons Eric and Damon and their spouses Julie and Christi. Gwen's 3 granddaughters Annika, Amanda, and Jenna were her joy and strength. They loved their Grandma immensely.
Her parents, Elmer and Kathryn Thorson, as well as her brother Michael Thorson preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Paulette of Chula Vista, CA and her sister in law, Lezlee Thorson, of Devils Lake, ND along with many cousins and nieces Kayla and Erin, and nephews Ryan and Sean.
Gwen was the backbone of this family, she was the glue that held us all together. When someone needed to know something about family history, she was the source of knowledge. She mothered when necessary, counseled when needed, consoled and empathized when someone was in trouble. She made everyone want to be better people. She was stronger than all of us, our hearts are breaking and we will always remember her and hold our memories with her forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal from May 30 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved