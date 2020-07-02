Helen Hanges died peacefully on June 28, 2020 in Reseda, California. Helen was born on December 2, 1929 to the late George D. Pavlides and Catherine Karakizes Pavlides. Helen married the late George Hanges on October 12, 1952 and they were happily married for 59 years until George's passing. They had two sons, Andrew and Paul.

Helen and George lived in Forest Hills, New York where she helped George as well as her brother- and sister-in-law, James and Konstantina Hanges, run the family business. She loved her family and especially enjoyed the holidays when all the family came over to their house. She returned to work in the 1970s for ATT where she had worked prior to her marriage. George and Helen moved to Valencia, CA in 1990. They both volunteered at Henry Mayo Newhall and Helen served as president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary.

Helen is survived by her sons, Andrew (Georgia) and Paul (Carol) as well as four grandchildren: Lora Keltner (Casey), Gina Roen (Curtis), Paul Hanges (Kristen), and Catherine Fortner (Glen); six great grandchildren: Drew and Gretchen Roen, Soren and Liv Keltner, Morgan and Reagan Hanges; and dozens of nieces and nephews that she loved. She was preceded in death by her two younger sisters, Frances Pavlides and Margaret Pavlides Orfanakos.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 9501 Balboa Boulevard, Northridge, CA 91325. She will be buried at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 N. Sierra Highway, Newhall, CA 91321.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joyce Eisenberg-Keefer Medical Center - Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging, 7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335.



