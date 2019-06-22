Henriette Festa passed away peacefully on May 31st, 2019 at St. John of God Retirement Community in Los Angeles, CA. She was born on August 5th, 1924 in Eagle Rock, CA. She was the only daughter of her loving French immigrant parents, August and Etienette Brissaud. In the late 1930's, she met the love of her life, Eddie Festa. They were married on September 17th, 1943 before he was deployed overseas. After the war, they moved to Pacoima in 1951 and then to Newhall in 1966.They spent the rest of their lives together there until Eddie's passing in May, 2004. She left this earth on the 15th anniversary of her beloved Eddie's death. God FINALLY answered her many years of prayers!!! They were the parents of six children: Bruce (Maryvonne), Rick John, Ray (Deb), Nancy Lacore and Annette. She was preceded in death by her children Annette and John. Her legacy is a lifetime of giving, along with her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Her Memorial Mass will be held at Poverello of Assisi Retreat, 1519 Woodworth St, San Fernando on September 6th, 2019 at 11:00 am, followed by the burial of her and Eddie at nearby San Fernando Mission Cemetery. A reception and celebration of her life will be held at Poverello of Assisi Retreat following their burial. Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and residents of St. John of God Community for all the love and care shown to our Mom. Also, the staff of MD Preferred Hospice was a blessing to her over the last several months until the end of her time here on earth. Many thanks to all of you!

She requested any memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to: St. Vincent de Paul Society 23936 Avenida Crescenta Valencia, CA 91355-3102 Read More Listen to Obituary