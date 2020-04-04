Home

More Obituaries for Henry (Hank) Cook
Henry (Hank) Clarence Cook


1939 - 2020
Henry (Hank) Clarence Cook Obituary
A proud Marine and longtime resident of both the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita, passed away suddenly on February 23, 2020.
Hank was a Mason, A Shriner and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was an avid sporting clay, skeet and trap shooter as well as an upland bird hunter. A supporting member of the VFW as well as the Moose Lodge, Hank was always an eager volunteer for any project. Outgoing,always smiling and cheerful he offered his help, advice and opinions freely.
Hank and his wife, Gail, embarked on a new chapter in life, setting up a home in Henderson, Nevada. While Gail continued to work in Mission Hills and commute to Nevada on week-ends, Hank was busy retying their new home.
Due to the recent restrictions on gatherings, a memorial celebration will be planned for a future date at Oak Tree Gun Club in Santa Clarita. A donation to Ronald McDonald house or any charity or veterans organization of your choice would be appreciated.
