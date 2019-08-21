Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternal Valley Memorial Park
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 259-0800
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Eternal Valley Memorial Park
Newhall, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Schmidl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Martin Schmidl


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Martin Schmidl Obituary
Herbert Martin Schmidl 67, of Canyon Country, beloved husband of Linda Partridge Schmidl passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was loving father of Mary (Schmidl) Grant of Canyon Country and Laura (Schmidl) Yaney of Valencia. Herb was born July 12, 1952 in Bell, CA. He was the son of Elisabeth Berwitz Schmidl and is survived by his father, Martin Schmidl of Lüneburg, Germany. He is also survived by loving family members and many friends.
As Jimmy Buffet sings, Herb was truly a pirate, 200 years too late. He respected the ocean and loved the beach. He wanted to be on the water any chance he could. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and cooking. He was a talented musician and a skilled mechanic with over 50 years of experience. Herb battled complications from congestive heart failure and fought to maintain the retired life that he worked so hard to enjoy.
All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, CA.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now