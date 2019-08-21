|
Herbert Martin Schmidl 67, of Canyon Country, beloved husband of Linda Partridge Schmidl passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was loving father of Mary (Schmidl) Grant of Canyon Country and Laura (Schmidl) Yaney of Valencia. Herb was born July 12, 1952 in Bell, CA. He was the son of Elisabeth Berwitz Schmidl and is survived by his father, Martin Schmidl of Lüneburg, Germany. He is also survived by loving family members and many friends.
As Jimmy Buffet sings, Herb was truly a pirate, 200 years too late. He respected the ocean and loved the beach. He wanted to be on the water any chance he could. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and cooking. He was a talented musician and a skilled mechanic with over 50 years of experience. Herb battled complications from congestive heart failure and fought to maintain the retired life that he worked so hard to enjoy.
All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Eternal Valley Memorial Park in Newhall, CA.