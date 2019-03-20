Hildegard Petrella "Nel" Sweers passed away suddenly February 26th at the age of 90 years. Nel was born in Haarlem, Netherlands on February 15th, 1929. As a young teen she lived through the horrors of WWII and the German occupation of the Netherlands. She married Pete Sweers in 1949. In 1957 she immigrated to the United States with Pete and daughter Hildegard. She made many trips back to the Netherlands over the years connect with family and friends. Nel worked for the Newhall school district as a playground supervisor and was adored by the students and teachers. In 1981 Nel and Pete retired and moved to Pagosa Springs, Colorado. In 1993 they moved back to California to be closer to family. She was widowed in 2000 and moved from Palmdale back to Valencia where she lived until her death.

Nel loved her animals. She also loved to crochet while watching the Dodgers or the Lakers. Anyone who knew her probably has one of her afghans. Her dogs and cats were constant companions.

She is survived by her sister, Willy (Jan) Goossens, daughter, Hildegard (Jon) Arnold, grandson Eric, (Iris) Arnold and great granddaughter Hannah Arnold. Her greatest joy in her last years was spending time with her great granddaughter Hannah.

She will be missed