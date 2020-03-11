|
|
J'Neane Jostad was born February 15, 1931 in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the only child of loving parents Idell and George Vandenberg. In 1953 she married Berger Jostad of Madison, Wisconsin. They settled in southern California in 1957 where they raised their family, first in La Crescenta and ultimately Valencia for the past 51 years. J'Neane made friends wherever she went throughout her life.
She passed away peacefully in Valencia on March 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband Berger and her daughters Stacey of Fair Oaks, CA, Siri of San Diego, CA, Kristin of Seattle, WA, Erika of Denali, AK, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A gathering at family and friends will be hosted at the family home at 25440 Plaza Escovar, Valencia at 2:00 p.m. March 28, 2020.
All are welcome.