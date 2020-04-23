|
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, long-time Santa Clarita resident and former Superintendent of the Newhall School District, died on April 17, 2020. He was 83 years of age.
Mike was born on March 31, 1937 in Auburn New York to Kenneth and Ruth McGrath, becoming the newest member of a large extended family. He attended Holy Family School in Auburn for grades 1-8, achieving academic awards. In the eighth grade, he was chosen as one of the Quiz Kids, an academic contest sponsored by a local radio station.
In 1951 the family moved to California where Mike attended Washington Junior High School and John Muir High School in Pasadena, graduating from San Fernando High School in 1955. Besides maintaining high academic standards, he indulged in his passion for football.
Mike began his post-high school educational pursuits at Los Angeles Valley Junior College and continued at Cal State Northridge (formerly San Fernando Valley State College). While there he was active in politics, founding both the Young Democratic and the Young Republican clubs. He was part of the winning debate team, managed a student body campaign, represented the college at the Model UN session in Seattle, and earned a place in the honor society. As Mike completed his education, he supported himself by working at the Sepulveda Veterans Hospital. During his tenure there he advanced from the position of orderly to nursing assistant.
He graduated from San Fernando Valley State College in 1959, the first graduating class of that institution. His mother Ruth, a long-time Kindergarten teacher in Newhall, was also a member of that class making them the first mother-son duo graduates. In those days, the
campus consisted of portable buildings (except for the library) and boards were used in lieu of sidewalks.
In the fall of 1959, Mike enrolled at Georgetown University, pursing a degree in political science, intending to enter the foreign service. By spring 1960 he was back home, broke, and with no job. At his mother's suggestion, he took a job as a substitute teacher at Newhall School. Surprising himself, he loved it. So began his educational career.
He taught sixth grade for three years at Newhall Elementary School before becoming the vice-principal. It was there he met his future bride Dottie, a fellow teacher. They were married in 1964 and eventually purchased the second home in the new city of Valencia. Mike went on to earn a Masters Degree in Education from CSUN.
When Wiley Canyon School opened, Mike was appointed its first principal. After three years he was transferred to Peachland Elementary School. While at Peachland, he earned a Doctoral Degree of Education at the University of Southern California. In 1972, Mike was appointed the Superintendent of the Newhall School District, the position he held until his retirement in 1997.
During his educational career, he was active in professional organizations, often serving in leadership roles, including Phi Beta Kappa, an educational fraternity (both regional and local chapters), and the USC Dean's Superintendent's Advisory Council. In addition, he participated in the 1994 California Education Summit, the Association of School Administrators and was the president of the School Superintendent's Committee. He also lectured on school issues at both USC and CSUN.
Throughout his career, Mike received numerous awards including the Epsilon Award of Distinction, the ACSA Outstanding Administrators Award and several Distinguished School Awards.
As the community of Santa Clarita grew, his tenure as superintendent also oversaw significant expansion in the district with the opening of three new schools. At the same time, the District test scores were ranked among the top 10% in the state. Mike's goal was to deliver a sound, basic program while keeping the District fiscally solvent. Participation in the Getty Arts Program and the Music Program were the icing on the cake. Mike considered his greatest achievement for the District to be the establishment of the Food Service Joint Powers Agency which provided meals not only for students in the Newhall School District but also in the surrounding districts.
Community organizations also captured Mike's interest. Often serving in leadership roles, he was a long-time member of the Newhall-Saugus Kiwanis Club; the Board of Directors of the Santa Clarita Valley Child and Family Development Center; the Anti-Gang Task Force; Youth Master Plan; the Human Relations Forum; the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Community Council; the Task Force on Students and Families At Risk; the Boys and Girls Club; The Los Angeles Council Campfire Girls; United Way, Chamber of Commerce Legislative Action Committee; the Newhall Ranch Task Force; the Children's Theater Foundation; and was a member of the speaker's bureau at the inception of Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital.
In spite of the many demands on his time, Mike always made time for his family. These activities included coaching his children's t-ball and softball teams, managing a Pop-Warner football team, and refereeing AYSO soccer games.
Upon his retirement the School Board designated the new school to be named the J. Michael McGrath Elementary School. That school opened in September 2003 and has since earned the honor of being named both a California Distinguished School and a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.
After retirement, Mike continued his love of education by working with National University and University of LaVerne, conducting classes and supervising student teachers. In addition, he enjoyed extensive travel with friends and family to many parts of the United States and Europe. Every Sunday found him taking his customary spot as an usher at Grace Baptist Church. His eclectic taste in literature led him to frequent the local public library. Favorite times were spent with family during holidays and regular Sunday lunches.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary and his brother Patrick. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dottie; daughter Mary of San Mateo; son Michael (Shelley) and six grandchildren: Garrett (Tiara), Brody, Alleah, Collette, and Griffin, all of Valencia. In addition he leaves his brother Kenneth (Robyn) of Upland, his nephew Patrick of Petaluma, niece Mary Natalia of Rio Dell, and a host of cousins throughout the east coast.
Mike's strength of leadership, his keen sense of humor, and his affability enabled him to effectively achieve his goal of making all decisions based on what was best for children. He was unpretentious, exhibited equanimity and welcomed all points of view, but he never lost sight of his goal. His love for his work was surpassed only by his love and attention to his family who will miss him deeply.
A public memorial service will be scheduled when it is possible for large groups to gather