Jack lived his life in the Santa Clarita Valley for 63 years. Jack was a kind, loving, compassionate, good man. He was often described as selfless, non-assuming, and easy-going. He deeply loved his family and friends and he reluctantly left behind many heartbroken.
He married his beloved wife Sandy in 1993 and became the stepfather to three boys, Brandon, Adam, and Ryan. Though he never had children of his own, he treated the boys as if they were his, and they adored him. He was a father-in-law to Heather and Michelle Annett, and an excellent, 'Papa' to grandsons Conner, Gavin, Turner, and will miss the birth of his first granddaughter, Isla in February 2020.
His goal during cancer treatment was to meet this new baby and welcome her to our family. He also leaves behind his mother, Judith, sisters Jill (Karl) and Judy, along with many nieces and nephews. He loved nature and he often took refuge at beautiful mountains and lakes. He rode his mountain bike on the trails of Santa Clarita, boated on the Delta River near Sacramento, and snowboarded in Mammoth. He escaped to these places of paradise to find peace, tranquility and himself. Jack had a passionate connection to music and went to many rock shows in Hollywood during the 70's. He loved the bands Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Credence Clearwater Revival, and Led Zeppelin. His taste in music was constantly evolving through the years, later enjoying musicians such as, Natalie Merchant, Halsey, Lissie, The White Buffalo, and Audioslave.
He battled a very aggressive form of esophageal cancer for 14 months and ultimately succumbed to the disease on September 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to his favorite charity organizations, including, Guide Dogs of America, any local homeless assistance organization, or a simple act of kindness in his honor.