"Jackie", as she was known to family and friends, crossed over to the other side at peace in her sleep, at the weathered age of 93 years 10 months and 18 days.Native to the village of Hautot-sur-Seine, along the River Seine, in the Normandie region of France. She was near the eldest of 19 kids from a hardscrabble working-class family. Upon the 1940 occupation of her homeland by German troops, she, at the age of 14 with only school thru the 6th grade of the era, had to learn to survive - on her own. The next four years left a deep wound, as she would never speak of the days during that span of time. She did share that she took refuge from the streets in a convent for a period of time, before the allied invasion of her homeland in June of `44. Not long after witnessing the liberation of her home she was hired by the U.S. Army to serve as a Translator / Interpreter, a job that also included being a camp cook, for a Searching Section detachment of the 531st QM Corps American Graves & Registration Command (AGRC). She and a couple other gals worked for eight months traveling the countryside and into Germany with the AGRC detachment assigned to search for and document casualties of war; allied, American, civilian and German, bearing witness to the dreadful and gruesome aftereffects of war.
Jackie and sister, Janine, worked for a U.S. Army officer and family in France in the role of au pair for their kids. This job was the sisters' ticket to America in 1951. Driving a shiny bright red `52 Chevrolet convertible - paid for by selling Kirby Vacuum Cleaners door-to-door - she ran a STOP sign in plain view of a policeman. A few months later that policeman talked her in to being his bride. Originally planned for the fourth, but she was not sure of the ceremonial connection linking fireworks to marriage, so on July 3rd, 1955 she became mom to three young boys; Larry, Gary & Dennis.
In 1960, after studying American government and history for a couple weeks, Jackie passed the test and became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States. For the rest of her life she would not hesitate one second to unequivocally say to you - in her biting native tongue - that she was an A-mare-eee-can sit-eee-zin!
In 1965 life and times took the family to Saugus. Jackie, in next to no time, took up employment at the Bermite Powder Company assembling munitions for the armed forces. She worked all three shifts of the mixed range of assembly lines for twenty-three years, until the plant closed, without missing a single day of work.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by husband, William (Bill) Dickensheets in 1995 and her sister Janine. She is survived by her nieces and nephew; Colette, Michele, Stephen & Denise. She is survived by her three step-sons; Larry, Gary and kids; Tom, John & Joleen. Dennis, and wife Shelly and kids; Ryan & kids, Jake & Ava. Andrea & husband Andrew & daughter Ashtyn.
Special note of recognition to family; Colette & Larry, for their many years of loyal and lasting support and recent care to Jackie so she could live in her own home up until a short time ago.
She rests at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Newhall, CA. Up on the hill in the Veterans section, at her husband Bill's side, in the shadow of Old Glory and five waving flags of the United States Armed Forces.
And rightfully so.
R.I.P., mom. x o, Dennis