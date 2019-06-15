|
Jacquelyn Wiggins, 72, died suddenly on Friday, May 24, 2019. Born in 1946 to Lt. Fred Pietras, USN, and Frances (Robertson) in Illinois, Jacquie was a Navy brat and 1964 graduate of George Dewey High School, Subic Bay, as "Gidget". She met Russell Wiggins performing Shakespearean plays together at Tyler Junior College, Texas. They married and moved to New York, then California in the late 60's. She retired in 2015 from Advanced Bionics, proud to be a part of Cochlear implant advances. A born-again Christian, she dedicated over 50 years of faithful service to ministries for couples, women and children. Jacquie loved people and travel; her ready hospitality welcomed every visitor and celebrated every milestone.
She is survived by the love of her life, Russell, married 53 years, their children David, Lisa and husband Sam, Wendy and husband Russell, Valerie and husband David, and "Gramma's" 6 grandchildren.
A memorial will be held June 22 at 1pm at Crossroads Community Church in Valencia, CA.