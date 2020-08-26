It is with deep sorrow and sadness to announce the death of James (Jim) Burns who passed on August 10, 2020 at Henry Mayo Hospital in Valencia, CA. Jim was a beloved husband, big brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Jim was born on August 31, 1937 in Pasadena, CA to the late Edward Patrick Burns and Marjorie Patricia Kinsella. Jim is survived by his wife Susie Burns (the love of his life for 24 years), his brother Richard Burns, son Rick Burns and spouse Jeanie Burns, son Nick Burns, son Donny Burns, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and a niece and nephew. Jim is now reunited with his parents, daughter Linda and sons Danny and Michael.

After graduation he joined the US Navy. After serving, Jim attended California State University Long Beach CA, where he graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Jim continued to work in the Aerospace business for over 45 years. His last employer was Lockheed Martin and prior to that Woodward (HR Textron) for over 30 years.

Jim and wife Susie bought their beautiful home in Valencia in 2002 and married on November 3, 2006 in the Bahamas. Jim loved his sports room where we spent a lot of our time watching Basketball, Football, Tennis, Drag Racing, Tour De France, and Golf just to name a few. Susie loved sports because of Jim's love of them and will always cherish their time together.

Jim will always be remembered for his model good looks, fashion sense and never a hair out of place. He stayed faithful to his Rams team but was an all-around sports enthusiast. He also loved the water. Lake Havasu was one of his favorite places. He shared many good times with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. He also had a need for speed and loved going to the drag races.

Everyone who met Jim knew he was truly one of kind. He built special relationships and had a great sense of humor. Many people thought of him as a father figure, mentor, big brother, and special friend.

Jim was known for giving family, friends, and co-workers special nicknames: "Little Susie", "Dicky Doodles", "Bags", "Super Boy", "Meemo", "Wiggler" just to name a few. This was reciprocated since he was also known as "007" and "Moniker (The Most Interesting Man in the World).

Jim loved, lived a full life and he played hard.



