James Whitman, 64, of Santa Clarita, California, passed away at his home in Santa Clarita, California on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1955 in Canoga Park, California.



James attended Hart High School and served in the US Navy. He worked for Whittaker -Bermite Corporation, Hasa Chemical and later as a maintenance mechanic at Polycarbon in Valencia CA . He enjoyed Music, fishing and loved to cook. He was an accomplished barbecuer.



Jim is survived by his mother, Anne; sister Christine; and brothers Jerry and Jack. A private memorial service will be held.



