James Ted Blankenship, born September 4, 1932 in Bluefield, W. Virginia to Charles and Margaret Blankenship passed away on January 24, 2020, in Panorama City, CA.
Ted graduated from Beaver High School in 1950. After graduation, Ted attended Bluefield College and then transferred to Virginia Tech where he majored in Business Administration. Due to health problems, Ted moved to California to a drier environment. Soon he moved from San Fransisco, CA to Glendale where he lived with a favorite aunt and uncle. While there, he became a member of the Glendale First Baptist Church, where he met Sally.
While in Glendale, Ted worked for Douglas as an accountant and temporarily lived in Santa Monica. As part of working for Douglas, Ted was sent to Europe on a "secret" assignment, which made him a more worldly and mature individual. After the assignment was over, he returned to the States. He had the opportunity to see many countries during his two years of service. Traveling became a priority in the following years.
Ted wanted a change from business soon after he returned to the states, so he began a journey that lasted a few more years. First he enrolled at UCLA to study for a degree in Early Education classes,and he moved back to Glendale. He continued taking night classes and became involved in the Sunday services at Glendale Baptist Church. There he became acquainted with the young people in his church. He was interested in singing, and joined with three other young people singing quartet music for entertainment.
In 1962, Ted and Sally married and lived in Glendale. Sally worked while Ted continued his work with Douglas. Ted's son, Jim, was born in 1965 and a daughter, Kim, was born in 1967.
Upon completing a Master's Degree in Education in 1970, from San Fernando Valley State College, Ted received information from a friend starting that Saugus Union School District was hiring. Ted and Sally moved from the busy city life of Glendale to the rural community of Santa Clarita, where he eventually retired. Ted enjoyed his time both as principal to several elementary schools, including, Saugus, Sky Blue, Cedar Creek, Honby, Emblem, Seco Canyon, and Foster. He closed honby Elementary. He was also supervisor, for 12 years, to many student teachers.
He was preceeded in death by his parents Charles and Margaret Blankenship and brother Ron Blankenship. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sally, brother Charles Blankenship, son Jim (Timmarie) Blankenship and daughter Kimberly (Mark) Ensing and 8 grandchildren: Michael, Kaytlann, McKenzie, Mitchell, Matthew, Kaden, Maxwell and Margaret, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on February 1, 2020 at the Grovehouse in Belcaro at 28201 River Trail Lane, Valencia.