Eternal Valley Memorial Park & Mortuary
23287 North Sierra Hwy
Newhall, CA 91321
(661) 259-0800
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St Clare Catholic Church
19606 Calla Way
Canyon Country, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St Clare Catholic Church
19606 Calla Way
Canyon Country, CA
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Eternal Valley Memorial Park
Janet (Bell) Austin


1955 - 2020
Janet (Bell) Austin Obituary
Janet was born in Los Angeles on June 8, 1955. She passed away on December 13, 2019 in Newhall. She was raised in Saugus and graduated from Canyon High School in 1973. Janet married Edmond Austin on Feb. 28, 1976. They lived in Canyon Country before moving to Newhall, where Janet worked at Union Bank. She was active in the Santa Clarita Rotary and Elks Lodge.
She loved to travel with Ed in their motor home and do kind things for her friends. Janet was the daughter of the late Harry and Barbara Bell and sister of the late Ken Bell
She is survived by her devoted husband, Ed, as well as her aunt, cousins, nieces, in-laws and many friends. A Mass to celebrate Janet's life will be held at St Clare Catholic Church, 19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country, Friday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. with a rosary at 10:30 am. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary, 23287 N. Sierra Hwy., Newhall 91321.
Burial will be at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 am. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.EternalValleyMortuary.com
