Jared Bennett, age 83, of Quitman, Arkansas, passed away September 6, 2020. Born on March 21, 1937, he was the son of the late Elijah and Jeanette Timmons Bennett.



Jared was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a 32° Mason, a Shriner and a member of the National Guard where he served for 8 years. Mr. Bennett moved from Quitman, Arkansas to California when he was 17 . He spent 33 years working for the Los Angeles Water and Power Department. He Met Stella Matuz and they married May 3, 1958 and were married for 57 years. Upon his retirement in 1992 he and Stella moved back to Quitman to take care of the family farm. He loved fishing in Arkansas and the California Coast, camping and woodworking. Mr. Bennett also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Stella Bennett, his 5 brothers and sisters, and his daughter Katherine DeGracia.

He is survived by his Son Jared David Bennett and his wife Kimberly, and his grandchildren Chad and Jessica Bennett. Mr. Bennett is also survived by his other relatives and many friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Cleburne County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Bobby Woodall officiating.



Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc



