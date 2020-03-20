|
Jeanne Marie Ensing, 57, of Santa Clarita, California passed away March 9, 2020 with her husband and sons by her side after losing a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born to (and predeceased by) Ken and Alta Taylor in Canoga Park, CA. She graduated El Camino Real High School and then attended Cal State University Northridge where she met her husband of 33 years Todd Ensing.
She later transferred to San Jose State University to pursue a specialty degree in Occupational Therapy that would launch a successful career in the healthcare field.
Jeanne was an amazing mother of two sons, Eric and Kyle. Her favorite role as mother was managing their academic and sports activities. The sports schedule fed her travel passion since many of the tournaments were out of state or out of the country. Her guidance ultimately led both to play professional volleyball overseas.
She is survived by her husband Todd and sons Eric and Kyle Ensing, father and mother-in-law Wayne and Barbara, brother-in-law Mark Ensing. There are many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss her.
Services will be held at Eternal Valley Memorial Park upper chapel in Santa Clarita on March 28th at 1pm.