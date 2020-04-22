|
|
Jerry Dale Waller passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 from respiratory failure and Alzheimer's disease related complications. He was 79 years old.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan, his son Jeff (Lisa), grandchildren Avery (9) and Morgan (7) and siblings Larry (Becky) and Shirley (Pete) Garwood both of Indiana. He was proceeded in death by his son Danny, his parents Carl and Marie, and siblings Nova June, Eugene, Carl Jr., Delores, and Robert.
He was born in Summitville, Indiana on September 4, 1940 and was the youngest of eight children. After 1958 high school graduation, he attended the University of Cincinnati on an academic scholarship and studied Mechanical Engineering. He was the first in his family to receive a college degree. Subsequent to college graduation, he moved to Marietta, Georgia, where he worked for Lockheed. In 1968, he was transferred to Burbank meeting his wife, Susan, in 1970 and marrying in 1973. After the birth of their sons, Daniel John and Jeffery Dean, the family moved to Canyon Country, California where his wife still resides. He continued to work for Lockheed in the Skunk Works Division in Palmdale until his retirement in 2000.
Jerry enjoyed working in his yard, skiing and outdoor activities, playing bridge, and building computers. He will be remembered for his kind nature, honesty and intelligence. In remembering, we keep what is best and dearest as treasures forever.
He will peacefully rest in the Garden of Pioneers at Eternal Valley in Santa Clarita, California. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a .