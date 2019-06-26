Home

St. Michael Catholic Church - Westside
1835 Overhulse Rd NW
Olympia, WA 98502
Joan Rita Wininger


1940 - 2019
Joan Rita Wininger Obituary
Joan Rita Wininger passed away June 18, 2019 in Olympia, Wash. She was born January 10, 1940 to James Joseph and Stella Mary Thomas in Harrisburg, Pa. She lived in Newhall, Calif. before moving to Olympia in 2005.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Earl Wininger; daughters, Jennifer Huthmacher, Rhonda Wininger, Carolyn Wininger, Robin Hauge and Justine Jenkins; granddaughter, Christine Williams; and a loving extended family.

A rosary and memorial mass took place at Olympia's St. Michael Catholic Church. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
