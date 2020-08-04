After a 5 year battle with ovarian cancer, JoEllen Perkins passed away at home on Monday July 20, 2020 (where, after a short stint in the hospital, she was sent home for hospice palliative care). Her husband, son, and hospice nurse were at her bedside when she passed at 11:38 pm.JoEllen was born August 5, 1952 in Oakland, California and grew up in Las Vegas, graduating from Western High in1970. She met her husband in 1975 and they moved to northern California, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology at San Francisco State University, and a Master of Social Work at Sacramento State University. After graduation in 1980, she started the Victim Services Program in the Yolo County's District Attorney's Office dedicated to providing comprehensive services to victims of violent crime.In 1983 she relocated with her husband and son to southern California when her husband started work as an assistant director in the motion picture and television industry. After relocation, JoEllen went to work for the L.A. County Department of Mental Health where she worked for 30 plus years, becoming the district chief for mental health services in the Antelope Valley.JoEllen was also a member of EAGALA (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association) working with her horses and clients for equine-assisted psychotherapy and personal development. She sat on EAGALA's Board of Directors and became Chair of the Board before stepping down due to illness.Joellen was a lover of animals, she loved talking to and taking care of her horses, alpacas, and cats. She was also an adopted parent of various lions at the Roar Foundation/Shambala Preserve, a sanctuary for abandoned, mistreated, and neglected exotic big cats.JoEllen is survived by her husband (and best friend of 45 years) Bob Lewis, her son Jordan Perkins-Lewis and his wife Crissi Angela-Wright Lewis, her brother Craig Perkins, his wife Nancy, and their son Joshua.As JoEllen requested, she was cremated but because of the COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a celebration of life service, nor a scattering of ashes at this time.In lieu of flowers, JoEllen wished that a donation be made in her name to the City of Hope for ovarian cancer research. Those wishing to donate can contact the City of Hope at:or call (866) 683-HOPE (4673) and make a donation in her name over the phone using a credit card.