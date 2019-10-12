|
John Nozzi Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Valencia California, on September 21st, 2019.
John, the son of Achilles and Maria Rose Nozzi, was born on August 14th, 1928 and was raised in Sloan New York,
He attended the University of Buffalo where he studied engineering. He became a design engineer for Bell Aircraft where he met and married the love his life, Marie. Accepting a position at Rocketdyne, he moved to California in 1955 where he designed rocket engines for the Apollo, Space Shuttle programs and raised his family. He retired in 1985. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective order of the Elks of Santa Clarita for 37 years and managed weekly Bingo games to support charities. He took up a passion for model trains and help start the Santa Clarita Valley Garden Railroad Club.
John is preceded in death by his middle son James Vincent Nozzi, Brother and Sister-in-law Joseph and Anita Nozzi. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Marie Nozzi, sons and daughters-in-laws John and Edith, Jayme and Donna; granddaughters Maria and Caitlin, Nieces and nephews, Jane and Bob Jacobi, Cora and George Szeless, Paul and Aimee Nozzi.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday October 19th, 2019 11:30am, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 23233 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita, CA.