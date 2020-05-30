Joseph H. Schulman
1935 - 2020
On May 23, 2020 Joseph H. Schulman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Born in New York City to immigrant parents William Schuman and Lena (Golupchick) Schulman, he was the youngest of six children. In his early childhood the family moved to California where Joe lived and worked for the rest of his life. He had a lifelong passion for science fiction, and in his lifetime saw many elements of sci-fi stories become reality, which in turn inspired him to make the impossible possible. He was a dedicated radio amateur (K6BWA), who was able to communicate with the "ham" network long before cell phones.
Throughout the 60's Joe was an activist in civil rights, anti-war, and farm worker union movements. In the South, he helped to save lives by installing CB radios in the cars of civil rights workers after the murders of three freedom riders. At Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, he set up the sound system for the 1967 anti-Vietnam War rally. He worked closely with Ceaser Chavez and Delores Huerta to facilitate communication.
In 1969 he graduated from UCLA with a PhD in Zoology that moved his love of electronics toward biological applications. Dr. Schulman would go on to have a celebrated career in medical research and development, focusing on innovative devices that save lives and greatly improve the quality of life for patients with serious disabilities. Dr. Schulman worked for Alfred E. Mann, his technical and business companion, for over four decades. Among their countless innovations are pacemakers, insulin pumps, and cochlear implants. Rising to become president of AEMF, Dr. Schulman employed hundreds of people and supported research at leading technical universities around the world. Dr. Schulman held in excess of 100 patents and authored many scientific, biomedical, and engineering papers and presentations.
Scuba diving was a passion of his for many decades. He was famously known as the "Hawaiian Shirt Guy" by family, friends, and coworkers alike. A lover of family, Joe brought many relatives together at Thanksgivings and reunions, and collected family photos and stories. He was generous, kind, and hated to lose at card games.
Joe is survived by his wife Barbara (Koogle) Schulman of 35 years, their daughters Sarah Rune and Leah Schulman, his ex-wife Marion (Glick) Schulman, their son Daniel Schulman, grandchildren Bobby Schulman and Max Schulman, and many beloved extended family members. He will be remembered and missed by many.
There will be a virtual memorial on Sunday, June 14 at 2 pm PST. If you would like to attend please email BarbaraSchulman18@gmail.com

Published in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal from May 30 to Jun. 29, 2020.
May 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Schulman family. I was an infant when I first met Joe (I recall years ago he showed me a photo of him and my family from the late 60s/early 70s ). I reconnected with him on a professional level over the years while at Advanced Bionics, MiniMed, Bioness and AMF (where I all worked). His kindness, brilliance, and unstoppable enthusiasm and vision were an inspiration to all. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Jeremy Koff
Friend
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2020
I am so so so very sorry to hear of your loss. Sarah, your dad raised an amazing woman in you. My deepest condolences.
Missy Miko
Friend
May 29, 2020
The world has lost a great man. Joe was driven to serve humankind in so many ways. His heart knew no bounds. His brilliance, drive and empathy combined into a major force for those who suffered with unmet medical needs or from injustice. I hope we can all carry forward with the example Joe provided us.
Dan Merrill
Friend
May 29, 2020
To me Uncle Joe was 10 feet tall. So much to say about my uncle lets start with visiting grandma. He made every visit special riding down a step hill on the handle bars of a bike like no other, parts from many discarded ones. Ham Radio shack sitting in a chair mizmerized by voices from distant lands and also calling from his car to home while driving, he built a radio tower on top of the Hollywood Hills for this purpose. He was also a prankster and would take me along. One I remember disticly is the fourth of July beach bomb that knocked me down from many feet away and the large creater left for all to see. Joe always rooted for the underdog and especially was a strong advcote for minorities. He put himself in danger traveling to rallies and supporting equal rights for all. He championed many medical advances with products that helped patiences with pain control, heart problems, Diabetic, and more. He proudly walked down the corridor at work that displayed patents explaining each one and its meaning to people suffering.
The most important thing he accomplished in life was he made a dfference and what better accomplished to man kind.
Charles
charles Barnett
Family
May 28, 2020
Joe was a very special person. I moved to California in 1969 not knowing anyone. My mom said that we had a cousin out here and it turned out to be Joe. He immediately took care of myself and my then boyfriend who is now my husband almost 50 years later. He always made sure of keeping the family together especially on Thanksgiving. He was a loving special person who will be so so missed. You will always be in our hearts❤❤
Adrienne and Martin Helfand
Family
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Schulman family. Joe was a mentor and supported my early career at AEMF. He hired me on the spot, and with Al's blessing, AEMF paid for my Masters degree at UCLA. The impact of those early years working for Joe & Al shaped my working life. I will always be grateful. May you fly on the wings of angels to God's side.
Jim Wierski
Coworker
May 27, 2020
From the days when Barb dated Joe, he began to help me to understand my Type 1 diabetes by introducing me to Dr Angeliki Georgopolis at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was the first doctor to present the Insulin Pump. She was patient, mild mannered, and very well respected. At age 28, my life changed and 32 years later I met another colleague of hers in Daytona Beach, Dr Vero, who said the same about Joe and Dr A. It is a Small world after-all. Bev Mondloch
Bev Mondloch
Family
May 27, 2020
My name is Barry Fields...eldest son to Harriet Gates (formerly Harriet Schwartz, then Fields). My mother and Joe were pretty close. I only met Joe at a couple of family events but was always impressed by his acumen, his wit and abundant intellect. I think my most humorous memory of Joe, despite his myriad accomplishments was his innate inability to hold a movie camera steady. Many a family video viewing had to be prefaced with a Dramamine tablet. Mondo vertigo.
An affable man with a good heart and kind word...He will be missed dearly by all who was fortunate enough to have known him.
My deepest condolences.
Barry Fields
Family
May 27, 2020
A wonderful & kind man who we were happy to have had the pleasure of knowing . May God bless Barb & his entire family. Rest In Peace Joe , we marvel at the strength & determination you had.
Love,
Mary & Charlie
Mary Pierce
Family
May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020
Joe had a brilliant mind and an even more brilliant heart. I remember his deep love for family, and his goodness and generosity. There were no barriers in Joe's mind. Everything was possible. We will miss him. Our love to Barb, Sarah, Leah, Danny and all of Joe's family and friends.
Teresa Acquaviva
Friend
May 27, 2020
Joe was a lovely gentleman who was a joy to know. He enlightened every conversation we ever had and I am thankful for that.
Muffy Rike
Friend
May 27, 2020
I knew he was a great man, but he was more than that. His greatness was about helping mankind, in small and big ways. Wow, what a life he had ! Such an amazing human being. My love to the family who must really miss him.
Laurie Canty
Friend
