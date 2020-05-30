To me Uncle Joe was 10 feet tall. So much to say about my uncle lets start with visiting grandma. He made every visit special riding down a step hill on the handle bars of a bike like no other, parts from many discarded ones. Ham Radio shack sitting in a chair mizmerized by voices from distant lands and also calling from his car to home while driving, he built a radio tower on top of the Hollywood Hills for this purpose. He was also a prankster and would take me along. One I remember disticly is the fourth of July beach bomb that knocked me down from many feet away and the large creater left for all to see. Joe always rooted for the underdog and especially was a strong advcote for minorities. He put himself in danger traveling to rallies and supporting equal rights for all. He championed many medical advances with products that helped patiences with pain control, heart problems, Diabetic, and more. He proudly walked down the corridor at work that displayed patents explaining each one and its meaning to people suffering.

The most important thing he accomplished in life was he made a dfference and what better accomplished to man kind.

charles Barnett

